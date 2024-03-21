Jerry Jeudy cusses “fake, hating” Broncos legend after bagging $58,000,000 deal with Browns

The Denver Broncos recently traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth and sixth-round draft pick. Jeudy signed a three-year $58 million contract extension with the Browns.

The 24-year-old wide receiver didn't play up to his potential in Denver, upsetting many. One of the people who called out Jeudy after he got traded was three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth.

In a video posted on X, Schelreth called Jeudy a 'bust' and claimed that the former Alabama player was simply not a good football player. Jerry Jeudy saw the video late but didn't hesitate to clap back at his critic:

"Only if your opinion mattered Hating ass dude #Bagseason, yall go give this lame a*s dude some attention."

Jeudy added:

"I'm just seeing this, lol. That's why I'm responding, but cuh, been on my **** hating and sh*t, but that's what most old heads are doing now these days: hating on the young soldiers, but yall can have them Twitter fingers. I stand on business in real life."

Jeudy is very confident in his abilities as a receiver in the NFL. Given what he said in response to Schlereth, it seems like the wide receiver is ready to prove everyone wrong next season.

Mark Schelereth, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, has often been critical of Jeudy. It will be fascinating to see if the AFC West franchise will actually be better off without the wide receiver next season, as the 58-year-old ex-NFL veteran felt confident in saying that.

Jerry Jeudy has the potential to be a major contributor for the Browns

Jerry Jeudy: Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Jeudy was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and had high expectations coming into the league due to his performances at Alabama. Unfortunately, he didn't play well in Denver, but that could have been due to bad quarterbacking play as well.

In four years with the Broncos, Jeudy had Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Russell Wilson and Jared Stidham throwing him the ball. All these quarterbacks didn't perform well, but Jeudy averaged 14.5 yards per reception, accumulating 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games.

Now he has got the opportunity to play with Deshaun Watson, who's still a better quarterback than what the Broncos have had in the past few years. Jeudy has the potential to be a star wide receiver in the league, but there's no doubt that he will be under pressure to perform straightway in Cleveland.