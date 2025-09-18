  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jerry Jeudy dismisses claims Ravens DBs had him clamped with blunt response

Jerry Jeudy dismisses claims Ravens DBs had him clamped with blunt response

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:25 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, Jerry Jeudy stole the headlines after claiming the Ravens’ secondary posed no challenge for the Browns' offense. The Week 2 game ended with a 41-17 victory in favor of the Ravens.

Ad

Despite the blowout loss, Jeudy has outrightly dismissed the narrative that he was covered tightly by the Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs in the game. With his pregame statement, the major talking points after the encounter was him being limited by the Ravens' secondary.

Upon being asked about the team’s inability to create separation downfield for quarterback Joe Flacco in a press conference on Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy asked a reporter if he watched the game or the actual film. When the wide receiver learned that the reporter didn’t watch the film, he provided a blunt response.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Watch the film, then come back to me,” Jeudy replied.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jeudy recorded four receptions for 55 yards with no touchdowns in the encounter. That makes nine catches for 117 yards for him in two games this season, with his longest reception being for 25 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

The sixth-year wide receiver finished the 2024 season with a career-high number, recording 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy believes the Browns need to make explosive plays

Two games into the season, the Browns have completed six passes that have gone for 20 yards or more. The longest of them has been two, which went for 25 yards. With struggles to progress the ball, Jerry Jeudy believes the team needs momentum-building explosive plays.

Ad
“I feel like as an offense, that's what every offensive guy looks for," Jeudy said. "That one big play, that one spark that just gives the offense momentum and take advantage of that. I feel like we need that for sure.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco is pretty confident that everything will come into place for the team on offense as they continue to work on the game plan.

Ad
“I think when you build a plan, you build a plan for certain things and I think when you go through your progressions and you go through your reads, it's always built to get the ball out in certain timing," Flacco said.
"So, I think you just got to kind of rely on your training and going through your progressions and listening to your feet. I think the rest will take care of itself. It's just part of the game."

The Browns will host the Green Bay Packers this weekend as they look to clinch their first victory of the season. Without a doubt, the connection between Joe Flacco and Jerry Jeudy will be crucial in getting something out of the game.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications