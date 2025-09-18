Jerry Jeudy dismisses claims Ravens DBs had him clamped with blunt response

Ahead of the Week 2 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, Jerry Jeudy stole the headlines after claiming the Ravens’ secondary posed no challenge for the Browns' offense. The Week 2 game ended with a 41-17 victory in favor of the Ravens.Despite the blowout loss, Jeudy has outrightly dismissed the narrative that he was covered tightly by the Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs in the game. With his pregame statement, the major talking points after the encounter was him being limited by the Ravens' secondary.Upon being asked about the team’s inability to create separation downfield for quarterback Joe Flacco in a press conference on Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy asked a reporter if he watched the game or the actual film. When the wide receiver learned that the reporter didn’t watch the film, he provided a blunt response.“Watch the film, then come back to me,” Jeudy replied.Jeudy recorded four receptions for 55 yards with no touchdowns in the encounter. That makes nine catches for 117 yards for him in two games this season, with his longest reception being for 25 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.The sixth-year wide receiver finished the 2024 season with a career-high number, recording 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.Jerry Jeudy believes the Browns need to make explosive playsTwo games into the season, the Browns have completed six passes that have gone for 20 yards or more. The longest of them has been two, which went for 25 yards. With struggles to progress the ball, Jerry Jeudy believes the team needs momentum-building explosive plays.“I feel like as an offense, that's what every offensive guy looks for,&quot; Jeudy said. &quot;That one big play, that one spark that just gives the offense momentum and take advantage of that. I feel like we need that for sure.”Quarterback Joe Flacco is pretty confident that everything will come into place for the team on offense as they continue to work on the game plan.“I think when you build a plan, you build a plan for certain things and I think when you go through your progressions and you go through your reads, it's always built to get the ball out in certain timing,&quot; Flacco said.&quot;So, I think you just got to kind of rely on your training and going through your progressions and listening to your feet. I think the rest will take care of itself. It's just part of the game.&quot;The Browns will host the Green Bay Packers this weekend as they look to clinch their first victory of the season. Without a doubt, the connection between Joe Flacco and Jerry Jeudy will be crucial in getting something out of the game.