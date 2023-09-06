Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Outlook: Is Broncos WR a good pick for Fantasy Football 2023 despite injury?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been a breakout candidate for the entirety of his career. However, he's not yet quite hit that level of production of high-tier wide receivers. Sean Payton was brought in to elevate the team's offense and, by extension, the output of the speedy receiver.

Here's a look at what might be to come for the receiver.

Jerry Jeudy's 2023 fantasy outlook

The wide receiver's first issue for 2023 is his availability, which came into doubt after suffering a grisly hamstring injury that required the cart to take him off the practice field in August. Broncos fans were crestfallen at the news and most immediately jumped to the worst conclusions after the team lost Tim Patrick for a second consecutive season due to injury.

However, the prognosis for Jeudy was bittersweet. The bright side was that he isn't expected to miss the year or even a big chunk of it. That said, a hamstring injury on a wide receiver can follow the player throughout the year.

According to CBS Sports, as of September 4, the WR was spotted doing conditioning work. The receiver won't be going to the injured reserve. He's currently listed as questionable for Week 1, which means he should be available in short order, if not this weekend.

Is Jerry Jeudy a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Last year, Jeudy put up the best season of his career, earning 972 yards and six touchdowns. Expectations are that he will be usable in Fantasy Football this year, as pretty much all players who came close to 1,000 yards last season will be able to find a place on any depth chart.

That said, there are a lot of factors to consider for him. Some fans have criticized him over his ability to catch passes in critical spots, which could be infuriating to watch for fantasy owners despite his usable stat lines in the past.

The worst year of his career was in 2021 when he earned just 467 yards and didn't get a single touchdown reception. In 2020, he had 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns. There's a 66 percent chance of getting a usable year out of him if he is added. While he can be taken, he's a bigger risk than many other receivers.

Where should you draft Jerry Jeudy this year?

The wide receiver is part of a historically DOA offense, has injury concerns, and drops the ball in big moments when he does get on the field. He also has failed to put up any usable stats in one of the three years of his career. With Sean Payton in town, that might change. However, demanding a home run in each category is a lot.

If he's available in the fifth round or later, he's worth a gamble. In some leagues, opponents might all see that he plays for the Denver Broncos and immediately skip him. That's the best way to land the receiver, as drafting him early asks for trouble.