  • Jerry Jeudy opens up about Shedeur Sanders' preparation after Kevin Stefanski's noncommittal stance on Coach Prime's son

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:32 GMT
NFL: AUG 14 Cleveland Browns - Philadelphia Eagles Joint Training Camp - Source: Getty
Jerry Jeudy opens up about Shedeur Sanders' preparation after Kevin Stefanski's noncommittal stance on Coach Prime's son - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns have made significant changes to the quarterback room over the last few days, however, rookie Shedeur Sanders' role with the team remains murky.

The Browns benched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the Week 5 clash against the Minnesota Vikings. before trading him to the Cincinnati Bengals this week. While Dillon Gabriel will remain in the starting role after his first start of his career on the Weekend, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has not announced Sanders as his backup.

"Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal today on whether rookie Shedeur Sanders -- or practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe -- would be the team's backup quarterback,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.
Browns' Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy shared Coach Prime's son's mentality despite being the third-string quarterback for the team.

“He’s been doing a great job of being a pro," Jeudy said. "He's done a great job at understanding the plays, doing whatever the coach asks for him ...Once he gets his opportunity, just take advantage of it."
Sanders, picked by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, was expected to be named Gabriel's backup after Flacco's trade to Cincinnati on Tuesday. He could still be promoted to the role later this week as the Browns prepare for their Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jerry Jeudy addressed Browns' quarterback room changes in wake of Joe Flacco trade

Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off a solid 2024 season with the Browns, practiced with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco during training camp. But neither quarterback is with the Browns anymore.

However, Jeudy refused to call training camp reps with them a "waste of time," despite his expectations of them being with the team longer than they did.

“I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time. I don’t know what that was. I’m pretty sure everyone thought they would still be here but things change.”

Jeudy has 15 passes on 35 targets for 197 yards and no touchdowns this season and his dynamic with the Browns' rookie quarterbacks, Gabriel and Sanders, would be crucial for Cleveland's offense.

Chaitanya Prakash

