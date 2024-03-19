Jerry Jeudy's contract with the Cleveland Browns took a minute to solidify but it is a doozy. The WR's time with the Broncos was officially over last after he joined the Browns, but the figures on his contract are just in - it is a deal worth up to $58 million over three years with $41 million guaranteed.

That is quite a lot of money for a player in a market that has generally been cool on veteran wide receivers, with a talented batch of rookie prospects coming through in this draft.

It got people wondering why the Cleveland Browns would spend this kind of money on Jerry Jeudy. Some even started wondering, one assumes tongue in cheek, if the wide receiver had some dirt on his new franchise. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their opinions and here are some of the reactions.

Jerry Jeudy's contract with the Browns draws comparison to Deshaun Watson

If Jeudy can come up trumps and help the Browns kick on in the playoffs in the coming season, it would be a shrewd-ish piece of business, but even that's a stretch. The former Broncos prospect, although highly rated, has never had a season with more than 1,000 yards, which is the benchmark for a top wide receiver.

One can sympathize with him for having to play in a franchise that never had stability in the quarterback position. But top receivers like Davante Adams, for example, have never let that slow them down.

The other part of the contract, beyond the $58 million top-line figure, is the $41 million that is fully guaranteed. That is a lot of investment in a player who is yet to prove his worth in the league. A more incentive-based deal might have made more sense.

But the Browns have made a habit in recent years of giving guaranteed contracts to their players. Perhaps the most famous example is Deshaun Watson's $230 million, five-year deal, all of which is guaranteed. In the two years since then, he has thrown a grand total of 14 touchdowns.

One would have assumed that their experience with him would have made them wary of giving so much guaranteed money to Jerry Jeudy. Instead, Cleveland management seems to be of the opinion that the reason their quarterback has failed is because he did not have a wide receiver like their new recruit. They also seem to believe that the former Broncos player failed because he did not have someone as good as their quarterback to catch passes from.

All of it seems wishful thinking now but we will know who was right or wrong after the upcoming season.