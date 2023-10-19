Jerry Jeudy trade rumors: Broncos WR close to being dealt to AFC South franchise

The Denver Broncos could be about to get in fire sale mode, and receiver Jerry Jeudy is one name being linked with a move away from the embattled franchise.

After the first six weeks, the Broncos' offense hasn't looked good as they rank 17th in scoring average. With the team sitting at 1-5, many think that Denver could be in the market to stock up on draft picks. This means that players could be shopped around to other teams, and one name that's popped up again is Jerry Jeudy.

But where could he land?

With the list for Jeudy's services thought to be rather long, there appears to have been some movement as teams are inquiring about the receiver's availability with the Oct. 21 trade deadline looming.

According to Destin Adams of AtoZSports.com, the Indianapolis Colts, an AFC South team, and the Broncos have held talks over a possible trade.

Exactly what Denver would want in return is unknown, but given that teams know the franchise wants him out, there is a small chance that the Broncos will get market value for their receiver.

Jerry Jeudy struggles in Denver's offense

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

With the offense struggling to put up points, naturally, the receivers have struggled to have big games as a result. While Jeudy is third on the team for yards (222) and second in receptions (20), there is a thought that given he was a first-round draft pick, he should be taking over games.

His best game was an 81-yard, five-catch effort against the Miami Dolphins in the 70-20 embarrassment. Additionally, Jeudy hasn't had a 1,000-yard season in his first three seasons, which, for a first-round pick, isn't ideal.

But as they say, change is as good as a holiday, and maybe a fresh start is what he needs. But is Indianapolis the right place to kickstart his career?

After all, the Colts have lost quarterback Anthony Richardson for the season, so it's Gardner Minshew under center. He is a veteran and could do well getting Jeudy caught up to speed on the offense.

With Denver wanting to clear the decks, it appears that Jeudy will be the first domino to fall.