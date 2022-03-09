"Oh we lit" - Jerry Jeudy's tweets perfectly portray what every Broncos fan feels following Russell Wilson trade

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy couldn't hide his excitement after his team secured perhaps the biggest deal of the offseason: signing Russell Wilson from Seattle.

In doing so, Wilson will link up with Jeudy and the Broncos in what is now a stacked AFC West division that already has Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert. With Wilson joining the fray, it's suddenly a very tough division.

Jeudy could not hide his joy when he found out that the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback was joining his team.

He posted on Twitter:

"Oh we lit 🔥."

Wilson joins the Broncos in principle, and that sees the Seahawks receive Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Jerry Jeudy goes through a lot of emotions

While Jeudy was ecstatic with the arrival of Wilson, this was not the case a couple of hours earlier.

News broke that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had agreed to return to Green Bay. Many thought that Rodgers would either join the Broncos or retire; however, he opted to stay in Green Bay.

Jeudy took to his Twitter account and was a little let down that Rodgers would not be joining.

He posted:

However, just an hour and 40 minutes later, Jeudy's mood changed, and again he took to Twitter with a vastly different emoji.

With the arrival of the former Seahawks quarterback, Denver is now firmly thrust into the Super Bowl contenders bubble. Armed with a supreme defense, multiple weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and now a top-tier quarterback, Denver is in position for a Super Bowl run for the next three to four years.

The only issue is the stacked division. The Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders are all teams with serious aspirations for a Super Bowl tilt. Add Denver, and at least two teams will miss out on the playoffs each season.

Undoubtedly, it is a blockbuster trade that no one saw coming as all eyes were on Aaron Rodgers and his future. However, John Elway & Co worked hard behind the scenes, and they now have the missing piece in their Super Bowl puzzle.

