  "Jerry Jones at it again": NFL fans react as Packers' team plane faces "mechanical issues" delaying departure to Arizona

"Jerry Jones at it again": NFL fans react as Packers' team plane faces "mechanical issues" delaying departure to Arizona

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 19, 2025 02:46 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Packers' team plane faces "mechanical issues" delaying departure to Arizona

The Green Bay Packers faced an unexpected problem ahead of their Week 7 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals. As per reports, their flight to Phoenix got delayed because of mechanical issues.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the delay has now been over five hours. The team is expected to board another flight and travel to Arizona on Sunday.

"After experiencing mechanical issues with their team plane that was scheduled to leave Green Bay for Arizona at 1:30 pm CT today, the Packers now have changed planes and are expecting to depart shortly. Their delay is now over five hours and counting," Schefter tweeted.
Fans on social media shared their reactions to this unexpected delay for Matt LaFleur's team.

A new plane for the team was brought in from Detroit to Green Bay. The Packers finally took off at around 6:30 pm CT and are expected to arrive in Phoenix at 8:32 pm local time. According to ESPN, the first plane carrying staff members departed on time at 1:15 pm CT. However, it was the second flight reserved for the coaches and players that faced this unexpected problem.

Heading into Week 7, Matt LaFleur and his team have managed to put up a 3-1-1 record this season. Last week, they emerged victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals at home with a 27-18 final score.

Quarterback Jordan Love has played in all five games for the team this season. He has tallied a total of 1,259 yards and nine TDs passing. Last week against the Bengals, the quarterback completed 19 of the 26 passes he attempted for 259 yards and one passing touchdown.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes shares her thoughts on the Packers' 2025 season

On Friday, Mina Kimes opened up her thoughts on the Packers' performance after five games this season. She believes that Matt LaFleur and his team have the potential to be better than what they have showcased on the gridiron.

She compared the team to Hollywood actress Rachel Leigh Cook's role in the movie 'She's All That.'

"I want to put the Packers so much higher than everyone else has them," Kimes said on her show. "You've seen 'She's All That' with Rachel Leigh Cook? ... The joke around that movie is like, she was obviously like hot like the whole time. She was just wearing glasses.
"The Green Bay Packers have the hottest girl in the world inside of them. And I'm just like 'Take off you damn glasses, Green Bay. You're so hot.' They have everything required, I really think to be the best team in the NFL. There's these like frustrating drives that make no sense. I would say penalties are a lot common problem. Or just like weird little execution lapses. Which is odd to because they are really well coached.
"And the defense kind of falls apart at the end of games and it doesn't really make sense. ... I find them right now to be a very frustrating team because I feel like they should be so much better than they are.

Matt LaFleur and his team face the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
