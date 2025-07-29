"Jerry Jones building a secondary like it’s Madden 24": NFL fans react to CB Christian Matthew signing with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys struck a deal on Tuesday by signing Christian Matthew in an attempt to solve their cornerback problem.Heading into camp, Dallas had serious concerns about the cornerback position because of injuries to important players. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys decided to Matthew to give the cornerback room depth, especially since the growing injury worries haven't gotten better.Since it's Dallas, any decision it makes will spark discussions among fans. Let's look at what they've said on social media about the team's decision to sign Matthew.&quot;Speaks volumes that we need some depth. Idk how I feel about that cuz [Trevon] Diggs does NOT look ready by the least bit,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Jerry Jones building a secondary like it’s Madden 24 franchise mode,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bad signing, Probably won't even make the 53-man roster or practice squad,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;It's amazing how controversial it is for the #Cowboys to even sign a depth piece and camp body,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I’m a Ravens fan and I never heard of him,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Bad sign for camp performances,&quot; a fan commented.Since entering the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022, Matthew has only appeared in 20 games, including three starts.Matthew joined the Chicago Bears practice squad in October 2023 after being cut by the Cardinals. That season, he made two appearances, although only as a special teamer.After the 2023 regular season, Matthew left the Bears and signed with the Ravens for the last few days of their 2023 postseason run. He was also re-signed to compete for a spot on the 2024 roster. However, he landed on Baltimore's injured reserve list due to an unknown issue.Why are the Cowboys signing Christian Matthew?Caelen Carson sustained a hyperextended knee during practice on Monday, adding to the Dallas Cowboys' list of injured cornerbacks. He could reportedly miss up to two months of action.Apart from Carson, several Cowboys cornerback options are also sidelined. These include Shavon Revel, who's on the non-football injury list, Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler, both on the PUP list. Additionally, Andrew Booth left the team's practice on Monday due to an unidentified reason.Dallas decided to add Christian Matthew as a depth piece to make up for the absence of these players. Together with DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam, Matthew will give Dallas an additional cornerback option to make it through August's preseason slate.