Jerry Jones was full of effusive praise for 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker, comparing him to Hall-of-Famer and legendary Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin. The wideout was crucial in creating the Dallas dynasty in the 1990s, and the franchise owner said that the most important component the 'playmaker' brought to the field was his leadership.

Jerry Jones said that while Tyler Booker plays a different position, he sees the same leadership traits in the rookie as he saw with Michael Irvin. Talking after the Cowboys drafted the Alabama guard, Dallas' owner and general manager said,

"Listening to Tyler, I'm reminded that I don't know that we ever see a Super Bowl that I would have a chance to be a part of if it weren't for Michael Irvin. Michael, we know the competitor. We know the challenger, and we know the spirit. But the part of Michael Irvin that was most impressive was he was the leader."

Jerry Jones heaped further praise on Tyler Booker by saying that the rookie has the stuff that is needed to win Super Bowls like Michael Irvin, commenting,

"That's looking around the corner. That's awareness. This boy's got it now. Same stuff. They're different now, obviously. But looking around the corner, leadership, thinking ahead, what's it going to take to win one of these things."

After the draft was over, Jerry Jones doubled down on his praise for Tyler Booker, saying that coaches and scouts were unanimous in their praise for him. He again compared the rookie's energy to Michael Irvin's and explained how both players generated a spark when someone was in close quarters to them. The Cowboys' owner noted,

"You better watch out if you see a consensus or you see an agreement. Whoever's looked at him [Booker] -- coaches, scouts, what have you -- and they look and say, 'God knows this guy just, shit, he just causes you to feel funny around him.' He just has got some energy... That's an energy in that room right there that can be very contagious. Again, I compared it to Michael [Irvin]."

While the guard is being compared with a Hall-of-Fame wideout, his most immediate concern should be replacing another Dallas legend. Zack Martin retired at the end of last season, and the former Alabama player would be expected to slot in seamlessly and take over the starting spot.

