Shedeur and Deion Sanders were in Jerry Jones' house as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. As a former Super Bowl winner with the Cowboys, Prime Time being back in Dallas was not a surprise. And bringing family to meet with the owner under whom you had great success would normally go unnoticed.

However it so happens than Deion Sanders is now Coach Prime at Colorado. And Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback of the same program. Jerry Jones is also not just the onwner of the Dallas Cowboys, but the general manager as well. And that was enough for the rumors to fly.

The Cowboys have played well this season. Dak Prescott, aside from two really bad games against the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers, has played really well. It has led them to a 8-3 record. However, they have not really beaten a team convincingly among those who are expected to be in the playoffs conversation.

For two consecutive seasons, Dallas have made it to the postseason only to be sent packing by the San Francisco 49ers. It led to the firing of Kellen Moore this offseason. But if they are unable to make it to the NFC Championship game again this season, Jerry Jones might take the decision to get rid of either Mike McCarthy or Dak Prescott, who is up for contract renewal.

And that is where his decision to meet with Shedeur and Deion Sanders takes a new meaning. Coach Prime has been spoken often on social media as a potential candidate for the head coaching job. He has always had a great rapport with his son as his quarterback at the college level. Many people hope that it will translate to the NFL level as well.

And that is why social media was abuzz with reactions to this meeting.

Cowboys fans try to recruit Shedeur and Deion Sanders on Jerry Jones' behalf

Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Jerry Jones should be wary of going based on feelings

Colorado are 4-8 this year with the same number of losses as the Dallas Cowboys have wins going into the game today. And anybody who saw Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars knows that college success does not translate to the NFL immediately.

Dak Prescott is playing better than ever before and Mike McCarthy has a Super Bowl on his resume. Jerry Jones should not make any rash decision even though social media is calling for a Deion Sanders reunion.