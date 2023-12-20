Jerry Rice freezes Tyreek Hill off his top 5 all-time WR list 

Tyreek Hill ruined the fantasy seasons of managers around the country last week when his ankle injury kept him out of the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Now, Jerry Rice is holding him off his list of the top five wide receivers of all time. Speaking on The Warner House show, Rice listed his top five wide receivers, leaving the Dolphins receiver out of the conversation:

"Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Chris Carter. That's four because I'm one. Megatron [is five]."

Despite missing a week due to an ankle injury, Hill still leads the NFL in receiving yards. Hill has 1,542 yards, with AJ Brown coming in second with 1,314 yards.

If the wide receiver's season were to end today, his current total for 2023 would rank as the second-best in his career. Currently, his highest total is 1,710 yards, which he set in the 2022 season.

How do Tyreek Hill's stats compare to those of other WR GOATS?

Tyreek Hill at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's top two seasons rank higher than former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens' career record. Owens earned his best yardage record in 2000, when he gained 1,451 yards. Randy Moss' career-best 1,632 yards in 2003 comes up short of Hill's best season.

Chris Carter had his biggest season in 1995, catching 122 passes for 1,371 yards. Of course, that number falls short of Hill's output over three seasons. 49ers receiver Jerry Rice earned 1,848 yards in 1995, which currently beats out even the best of Tyreek Hill.

Calvin Johnson's career-best yardage record also beats the Dolphins receiver's best. In 2012, the receiver earned 1964 yards.

With all of this said, the season is not over for the Dolphins receiver. If he returns in Week 15, he still has three games to beat out the totals of Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson. Even the elusive goal of 2,000 yards remains within range. It would take about 150 yards per game to get it done, but it is technically possible.

In 2023, the wide receiver has already accumulated 150 yards in four games and has hit the 200-yard mark once. If he plays one more game like that, he won't have to erupt as much in the remaining two games.

Will Tyreek Hill reach 2,000 yards in 2023?

