"A lot of misogynistic homoeroticism going on" - Jerry Rice's daughter lashes out at those supporting NBA star Miles Bridges despite domestic abuse charge

NFL legend Jerry Rice's daughter Jada Rice has slammed supporters of Miles Bridges after the NBA star was charged with allegations of domestic violence. Bridges was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of domestic violence, with wife Mychelle Johnson sharing a detailed account of her injuries on social media.

Johnson took to social media to share pictures of her bruises, scratches, and other injuries detailing the abuse she went through with husband and NBA star Miles Bridges.

As per the images, she received injuries to her nose, wrist, ear, and neck after being "strangulated." She also had to be taken to a hospital where she is described as a victim of physical abuse by male partner" and "assault by strangulation."

She wrote that she had nothing to prove to the world, but just couldn't take being silent anymore.

"I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible, and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.”

Despite her obvious injuries, some continued to defend the Charlotte Hornets star, much to the disgust of Jada Rice. The daughter of NFL legend Jerry Rice took to her Instagram story to slam the "misogynistic homoeroticism" in response to Johnson's apparent ordeal.

In a series of Instagram stories, she wrote:

“There are men in the comments still rooting for this man. Ladies stay strapped like I said. A lot of misogynistic homoeroticism going on. They’re like 'he will be a successful anyway, f*** women'. Even though the story would be different had it been their mother, daughter, or sister. Do better…”

Charlotte Hornets release statement on Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets have taken note of the situation surrounding Miles Bridges and the NBA side have said that they are in the process of gathering further information.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Bridges was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 24-year-old's bail was set at about $130,000 and he has since been released, jail records show. As per the records, Bridges is set for his next hearing on July 30.

