Jerry Rice sets record straight on Julian Edelman taking his daughter out to prom and wearing 49ers icon's Super Bowl rings

Jerry Rice has four children, the eldest of whom is Jaqui (born 1987), who previously dated former Julian Edelman, as relayed in an episode of New Heights last year.

According to the New England Patriots' former postseason hero, he would play with the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl rings when alone, but was that true? Rice told Keyshawn Johnson and his son Keyshawn Jr. on the All Facts No Brakes podcast (22:30) that he has doubts about that:

"I remember (Edelman) coming over to the house. I remember them going to the prom together. And him being around. And he was exceptional.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, when he played ball and all that. But my (Super Bowl) rings, I have always had my rings locked up. So unless my daughter knew the combination, you know."

Jerry Rice gives answer on Joe Montana-Steve Young debate, addresses Super Bowl XXXVII defeat

The Jerry Rice era spans two quarterbacks. The first was Joe Montana in the 1980s - one of the best passers of his generation who was also known for keeping his cool under pressure. The next was Steve Young in the 1990s - an unusually mobile left-hander.

Both are Hall of Famers with multiple Super Bowl titles and at least one Super Bowl MVP. But they also figured in one of the bitterest intra-team rivalries the NFL has ever seen. So who was the better player between the two for their long-serving wideout?

In the same episode, Jerry Rice said:

"Joe Montana and I, we had such chemistry. If Joe was a female, we would have dated."

Rice also discussed the Oakland Raiders' Super Bowl XXXVII defeat to Keyshawn Johnson's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For more context, after 16 seasons in San Francisco, he crossed over to the other side of the Bay and had a resurgence in 2002-03, becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the final time in his career.

However, former Raiders players, including fellow Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown, have alleged that then-coach Bill Callahan threw the game out of respect for friend and former overlord Jon Gruden, who was traded to the Buccaneers for draft picks during that offseason.

Jerry Rice refused to address the notion, instead reiterating a last-minute absence that completely destroyed their initial offensive gameplan:

"We found out that our starting center (Barret Robbins) was found in a ditch in Mexico.

"We had a plan to run the ball. ... it was just thrown out. And I still felt like we should have run the ball because we had (running backs) Charlie Garner and (Tyrone) Wheatley."

He would last just one and a half more season in Oakland before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks before retiring after a brief dalliance with the Denver Broncos.