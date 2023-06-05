Norma Hunt dead: Kansas City Chiefs founder's wife passes away at 85, cause of death unknown

Norma Hunt, the matriarch of the Kansas City Chiefs, has passed away at the age of 85. No cause for the death has been given yet.

Norma Lynn Knobel, as she was known before her marriage, married Lamar Hunt in 1964. She was a schoolteacher and was associated with the Dallas Texans of the AFL. After the NFL put the Dallas Cowboys in the, the AFL franchise relocated to Kansas City to become known as the Chiefs.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, who passed away in 2006. She had two sons, Clark and Daniel. Clark is the current chariman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just as her husband's name adorns to the AFC Championship trophy, she has her unique claim to fame within the NFL. She was the only woman who attended all the 57 editiions of the Super Bowl to date. How fitting is it then that the last one she watched, saw her beloved Kansas City Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes