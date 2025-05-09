Jets' $12,000,000 QB makes his stance clear as team prioritizes Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor says he's ready to support Justin Fields in whatever way is possible.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to be the team's starter. Along with signing Fields, the Jets still have Taylor on the final year of his two-year, $12 million deal.
Although Taylor has starting experience, he knows he is the backup and is ready to be the best backup he can be.
"We've been good friends throughout his time in the league as well," Taylor said to ESPN. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."
Taylor didn't start a single game last season for the Jets but did come in relief of Aaron Rodgers twice. He's used to being a backup, which makes him ideal for the Jets, as there won't be much media attention to put him in.
Taylor has started 58 games, including five in 2023 with the New York Giants in his NFL career.
Tyrod Taylor will continue to prepare as if he's the starter for the Jets
Although Justin Fields will be the Jets' starter, Tyrod Taylor says he will continue to prepare as if he is the starter.
Taylor says his goal throughout his NFL career is to always be ready in case something happens. Although he knows he's supposed to be a veteran leader for Fields, as he will continue to prepare as if he's the starter.
"Whether I did or whether I didn't, my mindset and the way I condition myself to get ready for a season since my rookie year has been [to] approach each and every day as if you're the starter," said Taylor. "As a quarterback, you're an opportunity away, so you want to be well prepared for that opportunity."
The Jets quarterback room will feature Fields, Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and Brady Cook.
But, the only two guaranteed roster spots will be Fields and Taylor as they will look to snap the Jets' playoff drought.
