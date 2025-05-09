Jets' $12,000,000 QB makes his stance clear as team prioritizes Justin Fields

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor says he's ready to support Justin Fields in whatever way is possible.

Ad

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal to be the team's starter. Along with signing Fields, the Jets still have Taylor on the final year of his two-year, $12 million deal.

Although Taylor has starting experience, he knows he is the backup and is ready to be the best backup he can be.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We've been good friends throughout his time in the league as well," Taylor said to ESPN. "So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through, whether it's in the quarterback room or any other position. Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor didn't start a single game last season for the Jets but did come in relief of Aaron Rodgers twice. He's used to being a backup, which makes him ideal for the Jets, as there won't be much media attention to put him in.

Taylor has started 58 games, including five in 2023 with the New York Giants in his NFL career.

Tyrod Taylor will continue to prepare as if he's the starter for the Jets

Although Justin Fields will be the Jets' starter, Tyrod Taylor says he will continue to prepare as if he is the starter.

Ad

Taylor says his goal throughout his NFL career is to always be ready in case something happens. Although he knows he's supposed to be a veteran leader for Fields, as he will continue to prepare as if he's the starter.

"Whether I did or whether I didn't, my mindset and the way I condition myself to get ready for a season since my rookie year has been [to] approach each and every day as if you're the starter," said Taylor. "As a quarterback, you're an opportunity away, so you want to be well prepared for that opportunity."

Ad

The Jets quarterback room will feature Fields, Taylor, Adrian Martinez, and Brady Cook.

But, the only two guaranteed roster spots will be Fields and Taylor as they will look to snap the Jets' playoff drought.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.