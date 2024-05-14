  • NFL
  • Jets' Aaron Rodgers calls out NFL "stooges" for pushing COVID-19 vaccination on him and teammates

Jets' Aaron Rodgers calls out NFL "stooges" for pushing COVID-19 vaccination on him and teammates

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 14, 2024 21:32 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets
Jets' Aaron Rodgers calls out NFL "stooges" for pushing COVID-19 vaccination on him and teammates

Aaron Rodgers has blasted the NFL for sending "stooges" to push for COVID vaccination. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the Jets quarterback had his own theories of why the league wanted a high vaccination rate amongst its contingent.

While the NFL and the general public had assumed that it was because higher rates of vaccination led to a lesser risk of serious COVID during the pandemic, thereby reducing hospitalization rates and avoiding overburdening the system, the future Hall-of-Famer believes otherwise. Aaron Rodgers believes everyone was in cahoots because Big Pharma reached into various segments of society, including football.

He opined,

"If you want to know what's really going on, not just in Big Pharma, but in government is follow the money. And even in the NFL. I mean, there was a strong push, they sent stooges out to every team to try and enforce a vaccination level above 90%. And every team was zero exemption; was zero. Informed consent."

Aaron Rodgers blames Big Pharma's expenditure on ads for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Many prominent individuals across politics, sports, and entertainment used their platforms to encourage people to take vaccines, highlighting their efficacy during the pandemic. Aaron Rodgers, however, had done his own research and believes that the amount Big Pharma spends on ads is what drove this vaccination campaign.

Pointing out that their ads are everywhere from late-night shows to Hollywood, he concluded that the correlation points to why everyone was parroting their line about the vaccines. He explained,

"Just get this so that we look good because Big Pharma ad spend is humongous, not just on the late-night shows, it obviously influences Hollywood, the NFL, so you have to understand who is actually behind it."

Aaron Rodgers has been famously skeptical about vaccinations from the very beginning and such views are something he has espoused on many forums. It is reflected in his politics as well, where he has been a staunch supporter of fellow vaccine-skeptic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. There were rumors for some time that the Presidential Candidate would choose the quarterback as his running mate and he would give up his NFL career to pursue such political interests.

Luckily for the Jets, as he recounted to Tucker Carlson, he chose to remain behind in New York and will be returning for the upcoming league season. At the moment, he does not seem to mind too much that he is being paid by Woody and Christopher Johnson, the Jets owners being heirs to the Johnson & Johnson fortune, which as an organization is as big a pharmaceutical juggernaut as can be.

