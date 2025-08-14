"They’ve been in better situations" - Jets' Breece Hall gets honest about James Cook and Kyren Williams' lucrative extensions

Breece Hall was the highest-drafted running back prospect of the 2022 NFL Draft, going to the New York Jets 36th overall ahead of the likes of future Pro Bowlers Kyren Williams and James Cook. But with those two receiving contract extensions before him, he has some thoughts to share.A few days ago, Williams received a new three-year, $33-million deal from the Los Angeles Rams. Then, on Wednesday, Cook ended his much-publicized standoff with the Buffalo Bills by agreeing to $48 million over four years.Hall, while acknowledging his desire to be justly paid relative to his talents as he enters a contract year, has only kind words for his peers. He recently said:&quot;They’ve done more than me. They’ve been in better situations. I feel like I’m just as talented as anyone but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve.&quot;New Jets HC Aaron Glenn believes Breece Hall will turn usage &quot;up a notch&quot;The first three seasons of Breece Hall's career occurred under a head coach of dubious quality in Robert Saleh. After an ACL and meniscal tear ended his rookie season early, he became the victim of a poorly coached offense from his sophomore year onward, with his quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers post-Achilles rupture, proving subpar.But in 2025, the situation has changed. In has come new head coach Aaron Glenn, and he has high hopes for the running back. Speaking to reporters during practice this week, he assured that he would use Hall more frequently, especially in the passing game:&quot;This year, you're going to see a guy who's going to really turn it up a notch because of what we're going to do, who we're going to be and because of who he is also, We're going to open his game up quite a bit... He's the type of guy you can split out wide and let him run the route tree, because he can run it like a receiver.&quot;Meanwhile, new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand praised his aerial potential:&quot;It's been fun to see him develop the route tree, not just out of the backfield, but outside the backfield as well.&quot;The Jets begin their 2025 campaign against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.