Jets CB Sauce Gardner makes bold prediction for Aaron Rodgers in 2024 amid Sam Howell rumors

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is an active figure on social media. He's a fan favorite for actively engaging, participating in debates and answering fan questions.

On Monday, when a particular fan asked the two-time Pro Bowler his thoughts on Sam Howell being a backup for Aaron Rodgers in 2024, Sauce Gardner seemed to brush off the question to make a bold prediction for the 4x NFL MVP.

Gardner predicts Aaron Rodgers will shock the NFL world in 2024 and eventually win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This comes amid rumors of Sam Howell being linked to the New York Jets. In response to a query on whether the Jets will try to trade for Sam Howell, Connor Hughes of SNY TV reported in his "Jets Mailbag" story that some people in the organization like the Commanders quarterback and believe he can play.

"Howell proved this year he can play," Hughes wrote. "There are flaws to his game, but none where the season is lost if he has to play... There are those in the Jets building who believe he can play, too. Maybe two years learning behind Rodgers really unlocks his potential and he ends up being his replacement."

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers talks biggest hurdle during his Achilles injury rehab

It's been seven months since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth snap as the New York Jets quarterback. Rodgers came close to making his comeback in the 2023 NFL season but didn't risk aggravating his injury due to the Jets' playoff chances.

The Jets QB recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" and discussed where he stands currently in the rehab process and the biggest hurdle in his rehab process.

"I don't have the explosion, Rodgers said. I don't have the ability to kind of get up on my toe. The biggest hurdle was just single leg calf strength. Like being able to, from a standing position, shift my weight onto the single leg and do a heel raise. That's how you know you're ready to run because athletes play on their toes, you know, so I need to be able to do that."

The Jets' Super Bowl aspirations came crashing down with Aaron Rodgers going down. They continued the season without a solid backup under the center and finished the season with a 7-10 record.

As Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh approach the NFL offseason, they will look to revamp the roster and address the O-line for Aaron Rodgers, which was a concerning factor throughout the 2023 season.