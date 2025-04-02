Jets CB Sauce Gardner spotted enjoying candid moment with rumored girlfriend Ice Spice

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared a few pictures of himself standing in front of a matte gray Rolls-Royce in New York City on Instagram on Monday. However, he wasn’t alone, as he was accompanied by rapper Ice Spice, and the post has now sparked dating rumors between the 24-year-old NFL player and the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" singer.

Gardner shared the snaps in a carousel and captioned them:

“🗽.”

The Statue of Liberty icon referred to the city where the photos were taken: New York. Meanwhile, the 2024 BET Award nominee commented, “1,” referring to Gardner’s jersey number.

In some of his other snaps, Gardner tagged Ice Spice as she appeared in denim, a black top, black boots and a white handbag. However, her face wasn’t fully visible in any of the snaps as Spice reached out to grab the car door and get inside. Gardner was dressed in a casual black tracksuit. He later shared the snaps on his IG story and captioned them “NY” with a bandaged red heart, leading to dating speculations.

This is the first instance of Gardner and Spice acknowledging their friendship on a social media platform. However, the two have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Sauce Gardner and Ice Spice spotted together in public

A fan shared a reel on Instagram on February 24, showcasing his dancing skills on an escalator to an Ice Spice song while she stood behind him with her security. He captioned it:

“When you dancing to that Ice Spice but her and her security isn’t having it 😞🤣.”

However, the reel also revealed the presence of Sauce Gardner, standing right behind Spice, dressed in a black hoodie.

Gardner was also spotted alongside Spice when she attended the YouTube series premiere of Druski’s "Could Been Love" in February. Gardner wore a faded blue hoodie with a silver chain. They were also seen together at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, where Spice appeared in a yellow cardigan and a maxi skirt.

Last season, Spice also attended the Jets’ home opener against the Patriots. She later posed for photos with team owner Woody Johnson and his wife, Suzanne. However, the two haven’t acknowledged anything related to their relationship yet.

