  • Jets CB Tae Hayes arrested for marijuana possession in Morgan County jail, Alabama: Report

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 23, 2024 18:15 GMT
Tae Hayes at training camp
New York Jets cornerback Tae Hayes has been arrested and charged with marijuana possession. Police took the 26-year-old in custody in his home state of Alabama. He was released within two hours of his arrest after furnishing the bond money.

Hayes went undrafted in 2019 after coming out of Appalachian State. Since then, the 26-year-old has bounced around the league and has been a part of several rosters. These include the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots.

In October 2023, the Jets signed Tae Hayes and in January 2024, he signed a reserve/future contract with the same franchise.

Rich Cimini of ESPN broke the news of the arrest of the Jets CB in the early hours of Sunday morning. Cimini posted on X (previously Twitter):

also-read-trending Trending
“Jets CB Tae Hayes, 26, was arrested early Sunday in Alabama and charged with marijuana possession, a second-degree misdemeanor, per Trinity PD records. An official at the Morgan County jail confirmed the arrest, but declined to give further information."
“He was booked at 3:46 am and released at 5:07 am on $300 bond. A Jets spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and will refrain from further comment, as it is a pending legal matter. Hayes played in one game for the #Jets last season. He has played in 14 games for several teams.”

The NFL has relaxed its marijuana and THC policy over the years. However, some states, including Alabama, still legally hold the possession of marijuana to be a misdemeanor of second degree. These types of cases rarely ever go to the trial phase, though it depends on a case-to-case basis.

Which teams have Tae Hayes played for?

After being signed by the Jaguars as UDFA, the CB played only one game for them. Next, he linked up with the Miami Dolphins for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, playing two games each season with them.

In 2020, Hayes put on the Minnesota Vikings shirt as well, playing a regular season game with them.

In 2022, Hayes participated in the inaugural draft of the USFL and joined the Birmingham Stallions, becoming the USFL champion. Same year, Hayes signed with the Carolina Panthers and played five games for the franchise.

In 2022 itself, the cornerback joined the Patriots and played a couple of games for the team. Hayes joined the Jets roster last season and took the field in one game.


