Jets? Cowboys? Lions? Derek Carr’s brother picks left-field option for deserving Super Bowl fanbase in 2023

It's never too early for Super Bowl predictions, even when a new season hasn't even started yet. Picks for the next winner of the big game start as soon as the previous one concludes, if not even earlier than that.

Winning a ring is the ultimate goal of pretty much every NFL team. It's the reason why teams work so hard to improve every offseason, theoretically making them more competitive in their quest.

While the actual teams, including their players and staff, almost always desire to win a Super Bowl each season, the fan bases share their dream. Many fans feel a similar suffering when their teams fall short of glory in the same way that the players, coaches, and executives do. Many of them also wish to share in the celebration of winning a ring.

Several analysts on the NFL's official website recently outlined who they believe is the fan base most deserving of experiencing a Super Bowl victory for the 2023 NFL season.

David Carr, former NFL quarterback and the older brother of current quarterback Derek Carr, made a polarizing choice. He chose the Dallas Cowboys, arguably the most hated fan base by the rest of the NFL. Here's what David Carr had to say about his choice (via NFL.com):

"High expectations hover over the Cowboys annually, and no one in that franchise or fan base is shy about the desire to earn a sixth Lombardi Trophy -- especially owner Jerry Jones.

"Lately, Dallas has had the firepower to give itself a chance at its first title in nearly three decades, but major blunders have abruptly ended those aspirations. The constant emotional roller coaster is almost too much to take."

The Cowboys have failed to win a Vince Lombardi trophy since the 1995 NFL season, when their 1990s dynasty brought three rings to Dallas. David Carr believes the fan base, as well as owner Jerry Jones, have suffered long enough in their always-aggressive pursuit of winning another one.

While the Cowboys have made it to the NFL playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they have recorded just one postseason win during that time. They were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in each of the last two seasons. Dak Prescott now holds just a 2-4 career record in the playoffs, but he will be looking to change that narrative this year.

What are the Cowboys' odds to win the Super Bowl this year?

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2023 NFL season as the sixth favorite to win a Super Bowl ring this year, according to oddsmakers. Their current odds of +1400 rank just ahead of Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets at +1600 and the +2000 odds of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys are also the third-favorite in the NFC, trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

These are likely the Cowboys' two biggest rivals in 2023, especially considering the 49ers eliminated them from contention in each of the last two years, while the Eagles represented the conference in the Super Bowl last year.

