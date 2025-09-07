  • home icon
  "Jets are cursed," Season is over": NFL fans stunned as man gets trapped on top of US Flag during kickoff in MetLife Stadium

"Jets are cursed," Season is over": NFL fans stunned as man gets trapped on top of US Flag during kickoff in MetLife Stadium

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 17:44 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL fans stunned as man gets trapped on top of US Flag during kickoff in MetLife stadium - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium for their season opener on Sunday night. However, before the action kicked off on the field fans reacted to a bizarre incident.

During the pregame ceremony, a man was trapped on the large American flag during the national anthem. NFL fans were stunned at the sight of the bizarre incident, with a few calling it a "bad omen."

"It’s an omen. The season is officially over. See ya next year."

"The @nyjets are cursed."
"Yup Jets football is back."
"Bad start already."
"We’re off to a bad start lol."
"How does this even happen lol…."
After the bizarre incident, the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers made a fast start to the game on the back of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' strong start. However, the Jets fought back in the first quarter, making it 9-7 at the time of writing.

Aaron Rodgers makes strong impression for Steelers on his MetLife Stadium return against his former team Jets

Ahead of the Jets' season opener, much of the talk surrounded the return of former quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the first time since joining the Steelers in the offseason.

Rodgers arrived at MetLife Stadium for the first time since his Week 18 clash against the Miami Dolphins in Jets colors last season. However, it was a bright start for the four-time NFL MVP on his return to the venue as he made a 22-yard touchdown pass to wideout Ben Skowronek in the first offensive drive of the game for the Steelers.

More from Sportskeeda
