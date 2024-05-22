  • NFL
  • Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich clears the air about rumored interest in joining 49ers

Jets' DC Jeff Ulbrich clears the air about rumored interest in joining 49ers

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 22, 2024 17:01 GMT
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout

Jeff Ulbrich was hired by the New York Jets to be their defensive coordinator ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Along with head coach Robert Saleh, he has helped them become one of the best overall defensive teams in the entire NFL. They ranked among the top four teams in total defense and the top 12 teams in scoring defense in each of the past two seasons.

His success with the Jets has sparked other teams to be interested in hiring him. According to Zack Blatt of The Athletic, the San Francisco 49ers are one of those teams as they look to fill their vacant defensive coordinator role.

Ulbrich was recently asked about this during a press conference at the Jets' training facilities. He discussed where he currently stands as the team has been preparing for the upcoming season.

"It's rare in life that you come to work every day and you love what you do," Ulbrich said. "You love the organization that you do it with and you love the players that you get to coach. That's what I have here.
"Saying all of that, I'm so happy fulfilled being in this place right now with this team, this roster, and at the same time, my wife loves it, my kids love it, the area that we live in. To move from here and move on from this opportunity, it would be really hard. It would be difficult."

While he never directly said he was remaining with the Jets for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Jeff Ulbrich surely seems committed to being where he is currently.

His defense is expected to be among the best in the league again this year, and with Aaron Rodgers returning as their quarterback, the Jets could potentially have a breakout year.

Jeff Ulbrich's playing career could have an impact on his decision

Jeff Ulbrich
Jeff Ulbrich

Before becoming a defensive coach in the NFL, as well as with the UCLA Bruins in college football, Jeff Ulbrich spent 10 years playing linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by the team in 2000 out of Hawaii and totaled 501 tackles across his 120 starts with the team.

His ties to the franchise may be fueling some of the rumors that the 49ers may be interested in acquiring him to become their next defensive coordinator. The fact that he spent a decade with the team as a player could potentially make his decision more complicated if he were in fact offered the position.

