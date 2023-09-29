What a rough three-game stint it has been for the New York Jets, and especially Zach Wilson.

First, star acquisition Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles tendon during his debut with the team. Then after defeating the Buffalo Bills in that game, the Jets lost two straight, thanks to three interceptions and six sacks for their 2021 2nd overall pick.

This has seemingly led fans to lose much confidence in the Jets, but Zach Wilson is not giving up. On Thursday, September 28, Wesley Steinberg reported that the quarterback had been buying his teammates and coaches ice cream to maintain his good standing within the franchise.

One person, however, is apparently denying the report: defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

"Wtf I ain't get no ice cream," Franklin-Myers wrote on X.

What Zach Wilson has said about the criticism he is receiving lately

Whether he is really handing out ice cream or not, Zach Wilson believes he still has much more talent and success to give.

The New York Jets have not had even a serviceable quarterback since Mark Sanchez, who surprisingly led them to the AFC Championship Game in his first two seasons. Aaron Rodgers was supposed to end that stretch of misery, but that plan has obviously collapsed in a painful fashion.

Instead, fans have been unforgiving toward Wilson for his struggles, but he no longer wants to care what they think of him, as he said on Thursday (via New York Post):

“I mean, I don’t know if I would say it fuels me because I like to ignore it, you know? And I get the passion and the frustration, absolutely. But my job as a quarterback is to focus on how I can get better, how I can help this offense score, how I can help us win games. And it needs to improve and needs to get better.

“But that starts in the film room with the coaches checking out those plays and then just doing my job from there.”

One of the youngster's biggest critics has been Jets legend Joe Namath, who claimed to have seen enough of him. Zach Wilson responded by saying:

“Obviously, Joe was an unbelievable player, but this locker room is very tight knit and we’re working to get better. I’m working to get better. I know I need to improve and I promise I’m doing everything I can to keep trying to get better.”

Gang Green's next game is against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday - Wilson's first primetime start of the season.