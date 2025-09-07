"Jets defense couldn't cover a mattress": NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' first TD with Steelers 

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers scored his first touchdown as a Steeler in Week 1 against the Jets, his former team, at MetLife Stadium, the very field where his Jets debut ended in heartbreak with a torn Achilles.As the NFL posted the highlight on their official X account, fans shared their opinions.&quot;Jets defense couldn't cover a mattress,&quot; one fan said.&quot;F**k yeah, my GOAT is back,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Brady can’t do that,&quot; one fan said.More NFL fans joined the conversation.&quot;Yall said he was washed🤣🤣,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Yes! Rodgers to Skowronek, what a way to get the Steelers rolling!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Jets fans feeling like they got the wrong Aaron,&quot; one fan said.Aaron Rodgers looks like he is back in form.Late in the first half, he threw a 22-yard pass to Ben Skowronek for a touchdown, putting the Steelers ahead 7-3. Rodgers looked calm and in control, just like he always does. On that drive, he made a big 23-yard throw to DK Metcalf, who was playing his first game as a Steeler. He also hit Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards on third down, and Kenneth Gainwell helped with short runs.In June, Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers for $13.65 million. He is guaranteed to get $10 million, and if things go well, he could earn up to $19.5 million. He’s wearing jersey number 8, the same as he did with the Jets, because the Steelers don’t usually give out number 12, out of respect for legend Terry Bradshaw.Aaron Rodgers has a bitter past with the New York JetsAaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets started with big hopes but ended in disappointment. In his first game in 2023, he got hurt just four plays in, tearing his Achilles at MetLife Stadium.That injury set the tone for a tough two years, and the team struggled, finishing 5-12 in 2024.By early 2025, Rodgers flew back to New Jersey, thinking he would talk seriously about his future with the team. However, the new coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey told him bluntly about the different direction of the Jets.Rodgers described the meeting as strange and rushed, saying Glenn even walked out mid-conversation. He later vented about the experience on The Pat McAfee Show, calling it “confusing” and “disrespectful.”