Jets draft rumors: Aaron Glenn eyeing "Swiss Army knife" prospect with No. 7 overall pick

The New York Jets have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the team is eyeing a Swiss Army knife of a prospect.

The Jets have a couple of positions of need and will add an impact player at seventh overall. NFL insider Dianni Russini of The Athletic believes the Jets could select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at seventh overall.

"Tight end Tyler Warren was Penn State’s Swiss Army knife in 2024, but what type of role could he have in a Justin Fields-led offense? Expect the Jets to have interest in tight ends, including the Mackey Award winner, with the No. 7 pick," Russini wrote.

Warren was a star receiver at Penn State last season, as he is more of a pass catcher than a blocker. Warren led the Nittany Lions with 104 receptions and 1,233 receiving yards along with 8 touchdowns as he was the focal point of the Nittany Lions.

The Jets have Jeremy Ruckert as the starting tight end, so New York could look to improve at that position.

Jets GM feels good about roster ahead of NFL Draft

New York failed to make the playoffs last season and has a new coach and general manager ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the Jets failed to make the playoffs last season, general manager Darren Mougey feels good about his roster entering the draft.

"I feel good about where this roster is at right now in April and I feel good about going into the draft and adding some good players that can help us win," Mougey said, via the team website. "And after the draft, it doesn't stop. We'll be scouring the street list for workouts, the alternative leagues, potential trades and it just never ends. But feel good about where the team's at now and feel good about adding players that are going to help us in this draft."

Mougey says the Jets will look to add an impact player at seventh overall, but will also stay true to their board by selecting the best player available.

The Jets have eight total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

