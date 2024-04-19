Jets draft rumors: Franchise doing "lot of work" on speedy WR who could make Aaron Rodgers' life easier

With Aaron Rodgers set to return, the New York Jets have done a phenomenal job this offseason. They have improved the offensive line with the additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. They also added a great receiver in Mike Williams to further improve their offense.

The franchise currently has the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is expected that they will draft another player for the offense. The Athletic's Dan Brugler recently claimed that the Jets have 'done a lot of work' on Brian Thomas Jr</a>.

The 21-year-old wideout is coming off a great final year with LSU, and multiple teams will be interested in drafting him. Talking about the chances of Jets' drafting Thomas, Brugler said:

“It should be considered, absolutely. I’m very interested with Thomas’ landing spot because there have been teams in the top 10 that have brought him in for 30 visits. The Jets have done a lot of work on Brian Thomas.

"It’s interesting about going to a team and he’s not asked to be the true X receiver from day one and you can bring him along at his own pace. But 6’3, 210, 4.33 speed, especially when the ball is in the air and he has a chance to go get it, he has a different speed.”

The Buffalo Bills are another team that could be heavily interested in drafting Thomas Jr., as they recently traded away Stefon Diggs. However, with the Jets having the 10th overall pick, they have the best chance of drafting the LSU star if they want to pair him with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.

He played 13 games in his last year at LSU and recorded 68 receptions for 1177 yards while scoring 17 touchdowns. Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers played a huge role in Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman Trophy, and both of them are projected to become stars in the NFL.

Jets aiming to add more talent around Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Not only are the Jets interested in Brian Thomas Jr., but various reports have indicated that they could draft Brock Bowers. The AFC East franchise is currently the favorite to draft the tight end as they continue to add more talent around Aaron Rodgers.

Nobody knows how long Rodgers will play, which is why the franchise is doing the right thing and going all in to put a great roster around the four-time NFL MVP. Although he is coming off an Achilles injury, Rodgers still can lead the team to a deep run in the playoffs.

The Jets already have a great defense in place, and with the offensive line getting better along with the addition of Williams and potentially another top-10 draft pick, the upcoming season could turn out to be a special one.

