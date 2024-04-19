Jets draft rumors: Franchise doing "lot of work" on speedy WR who could make Aaron Rodgers' life easier

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Dynasty Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Jets draft rumors: Franchise doing "lot of work" on speedy WR who could make Aaron Rodgers' life easier

Jets draft rumors: Franchise doing "lot of work" on speedy WR who could make Aaron Rodgers' life easier

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 19, 2024 13:33 GMT
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
Jets draft rumors: Franchise doing "lot of work" on speedy WR who could make Aaron Rodgers' life easier

With Aaron Rodgers set to return, the New York Jets have done a phenomenal job this offseason. They have improved the offensive line with the additions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. They also added a great receiver in Mike Williams to further improve their offense.

The franchise currently has the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is expected that they will draft another player for the offense. The Athletic's Dan Brugler recently claimed that the Jets have 'done a lot of work' on Brian Thomas Jr</a>.

The 21-year-old wideout is coming off a great final year with LSU, and multiple teams will be interested in drafting him. Talking about the chances of Jets' drafting Thomas, Brugler said:

also-read-trending Trending
“It should be considered, absolutely. I’m very interested with Thomas’ landing spot because there have been teams in the top 10 that have brought him in for 30 visits. The Jets have done a lot of work on Brian Thomas.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"It’s interesting about going to a team and he’s not asked to be the true X receiver from day one and you can bring him along at his own pace. But 6’3, 210, 4.33 speed, especially when the ball is in the air and he has a chance to go get it, he has a different speed.”

The Buffalo Bills are another team that could be heavily interested in drafting Thomas Jr., as they recently traded away Stefon Diggs. However, with the Jets having the 10th overall pick, they have the best chance of drafting the LSU star if they want to pair him with Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.

He played 13 games in his last year at LSU and recorded 68 receptions for 1177 yards while scoring 17 touchdowns. Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers played a huge role in Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman Trophy, and both of them are projected to become stars in the NFL.

Also Read: Tony Pauline's Big Board of the Top 100 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Jets aiming to add more talent around Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Not only are the Jets interested in Brian Thomas Jr., but various reports have indicated that they could draft Brock Bowers. The AFC East franchise is currently the favorite to draft the tight end as they continue to add more talent around Aaron Rodgers.

Nobody knows how long Rodgers will play, which is why the franchise is doing the right thing and going all in to put a great roster around the four-time NFL MVP. Although he is coming off an Achilles injury, Rodgers still can lead the team to a deep run in the playoffs.

The Jets already have a great defense in place, and with the offensive line getting better along with the addition of Williams and potentially another top-10 draft pick, the upcoming season could turn out to be a special one.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Can't Wait podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी