Jets draft rumors: Mike Tannenbaum projects AFC East team to draft LSU’s Will Campbell

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum expects his former team to address their offensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jets are coming off a disappointing season and have several needs ahead of the draft. Yet, Tannenbaum predicts the Jets will select Will Campbell with the seventh overall pick.

Tannenbaum thinks Campbell would bolster the Jets' offensive line alongside Olu Fashanu, who would help protect Justin Fields.

"Campbell would be a perfect bookend opposite last year's first-round pick Olu Fashanu," Tannenbaum wrote. "Even though he played left tackle at LSU, he can slide to the right side in New York.

"His shorter arms (32⅝ inches) wouldn't be as much of a concern there. Campbell allowed only two sacks over his final two seasons, and while arm length is important, his tape is too good and too consistent to pass on here. This would be a good move for the Jets, who signed quarterback Justin Fields and now have to make sure the right players are in place around him."

With Fields being a mobile quarterback, having a good offensive line is key, as he may hold onto the ball longer and scramble around.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Campbell ranked 13th overall and the second-ranked offensive tackle in the draft.

Jets GM keeping all options open ahead of draft

New York has several needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, so general manager Darren Mougey says he's keeping all his options open.

Mougey believes New York is in a spot to either move up or trade down depending on what their board looks like.

"I think at No. 7 right now we are going to be open to potentially moving up for a player or moving back," Mougey said, via SI. "All of those options are on the table."

With Mougey keeping all options open, the Jets could be a team to watch at the NFL Draft. New York has eight overall picks, including the seventh overall pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

