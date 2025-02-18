Jets executive had strong Jaxson Dart opinion before joining franchise as team ponders Aaron Rodgers' replacement

New York Jets executive Rick Spielman raved about Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Spielman is a former analyst on CBS Sports, as he worked the Senior Bowl for CBS Sports before being hired as a Senior Football Advisor with the Jets. During the event, Spielman was impressed with Dart.

"I like Jaxson Dart a lot -- better and better and better," Spielman said on CBS Sports podcast "With the First Pick," via ESPN. "It just looks like the position comes natural to him."

Spielman spoke more freely on prospects given he wasn't working in an NFL front office yet. Spielman praised Dart's arm talent, saying that he had the "smoothest, quickest release" of any quarterback at the Senior Bowl.

The now-Jets executive said Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks but he does like Dart and thinks he will rise up the ranks.

"I'm going to say this," Spielman said. "I don't know if there's another first-round quarterback after the first two, but the way Bo Nix started to surge last year coming out of this game, I would not be surprised if [Dart] ends up in the first round."

Spielman's quotes on Dart are going viral as many fans think New York could select the Ole Miss quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers who the team moved on from.

New York is set to have the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jets move on from QB Aaron Rodgers

New York announced it would be moving from Aaron Rodgers as the team's starting quarterback.

The Jets acquired Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to bolster its roster. Yet, in his first season, he tore his Achilles in the first game and then this past season, he struggled.

With that, the Jets decided it was best for the organization to have a new quarterback in 2025.

"It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures," the Jets statement read. "We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward...

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Rodgers went 368-for-584 for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

