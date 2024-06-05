  • NFL
  • Jets fans hype up Aaron Rodgers over viral throw to Garrett Wilson at minicamp: "The aura is oozing," "Poetry in motion"

Jets fans hype up Aaron Rodgers over viral throw to Garrett Wilson at minicamp: "The aura is oozing," "Poetry in motion"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 04:54 GMT
New York Jets Offseason Workout
Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets Offseason Workout

The New York Jets have a lot to look forward to this season, including the QB-WR connection between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. Wilson has emerged as one of the best young wide receivers over the last two campaigns, with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. After spending most of last year sidelined, Aaron Rodgers is expected to be healthy for the Jets this season.

The team posted a clip on X on Tuesday, showing Rodgers throwing a dime to Wilson at minicamp, who leaped in the middle of the field for a nice reception.

also-read-trending Trending

As the clip makes rounds on social media, Jets fans are hyped to see the connection in live action:

"The aura is oozing," a fan said.
"Don't get me this excited early.. please don't do this to me," one fan said.
"That smile on Garrett's face, he knows he's about to go for 1,500," another fan said.

Here are some other reactions from optimistic fans about the Rodgers-Wilson connection:

"Poetry in motion," a fan chimed in.
"OPOY & MVP," one fan said.
"Rodgers to Wilson is going to be the move this offseason," one fan said.

Rodgers will benefit from having Wilson as his No. 1 receiver and will also have Mike Williams and former Green Bay Packer teammate Allen Lazard to throw to.

Aaron Rodgers will look to win his second Super Bowl with his second team

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout

Last off-season, when Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, it sent shock waves through the NFL. Rodgers, who had already won multiple MVPs and a Super Bowl with the Packers, was 39 years old at that time and requested the trade to the Jets with one goal in mind: to win a Super Bowl.

However, that goal was derailed when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the team's first offensive drive against the Buffalo Bills. As he gets healthier each day, fans are optimistic about the Jets' chances in the upcoming season.

