Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets is probably the biggest storyline in the entire NFL ahead of the 2023 season. After spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers so far, he will play for a new team for the first time ever. He's hoping this ends his drought of more than a decade without a Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers is also one of the biggest celebrities in the league. His entire situation entering the 2023 NFL season makes the Jets an ideal candidate to be featured on this season of the popular HBO series Hard Knocks. They would surely be one of the teams that would generate the most hype for the show this year.

While the Jets clearly seem like a logical choice for HBO, apparently they are fighting the idea of being featured on it. Many reports have indicated that the series would like to use the Jets as the team they follow during the 2023 NFL offseason, but the franchise is doing everything it can to avoid the situation.

Despite their efforts to reject being on Hard Knocks, some reports have indicated that it might not matter. They may be relatively forced to participate by the NFL front office. Many Jets fans are taking serious issue with the rumor that their team could potentially be featured on the show against their best wishes.

Here are what some fans are saying on NFL Reddit about the developing situation:

Not wanting to be on Hard Knocks doesn't seem to be enough for the Jets to get out of it, but they appear to be fighting it as much as possible. Even head coach Robert Saleh publicly announced his reluctance to the possibility of his team being featured. He likely doesn't want the potential distraction as they make the transition from Zach Wilson to Aaron Rodgers.

Due to their contract with the NFL, teams are technically and legally not allowed to refuse participation in the show. While the NFL rarely "forces" teams into doing something that they don't want to do, this situation may be different. They know Aaron Rodgers' arrival would be attractive television, so don't be surprised if they overrule the Jets' request.

Can any NFL team be on Hard Knocks?

Just three reported exemptions exist that eliminate potential NFL teams from being featured on Hard Knocks. If a team either has a first-year head coach, an appearance in the NFL Playoffs in the last two years or has been featured on the show in any of the last ten years, they are automatically excused from being on the upcoming season.

Unfortunately for the New York Jets, they don't qualify for any of the three exemptions. Robert Saleh is not a first-year head coach, the Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the entire NFL, and they were last featured on the show 13 years ago.

This suggests that if the league and HBO decide Aaron Rodgers' new team is what they want, they are apparently within their contractual rights to do so.

