Aaron Rodgers' situation with the New York Jets is getting to a dramatic ending, with the quarterback having his 21-day practice window activated on Wednesday but still unsure whether he's going to feature this season, with risks of re-injuring his Achilles due to an early return.

Although the idea of Rodgers featuring with a Jets jersey in 2023 is appeasing to fans, logic should still prevail: there's no point in risking the health of your recent-operated 40-year-old quarterback if your team doesn't have any playoff hopes, which is the case of the 4-7 Jets.

On Thursday, with the team in dire need of attracting their fans back to the stadium and giving some hope in a disappointing season, New York put Aaron Rodgers to act like a sales representative. But the strategy did not go over well with fans on Twitter:

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, losing the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery.

The last time they made it to the postseason, the Jets were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

Will Rodgers return in 2023?

That's the million-dollar question that no one knows the answer. The team still isn't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the holes on the roster go far beyond the quarterback. With or without him, it's unlikely that New York will ever be able to make a run for the wild card.

The most logical thing to do would be for the quarterback to stay put this year and get ready for 2024. But when we're talking about Aaron Rodgers, not always logic is involved. And you can understand the fans' hype to see him on the field after decades of poor quarterback play.