Following Detroit's 45-31 divisional round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have a second interview for the New York Jets' head coach vacancy.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport confirmed the news, with Glenn's second one being his first in-person interview.

"#Lions DC Aaron Glenn, one of the top coaching candidates, is set for an in-person, second interview with the #Jets, per me and @MikeGarafolo Glenn will have options and electing to do his first visit to the team that drafted him, where he was an All-Pro, is significant," Rapoport tweeted on Monday.

Glenn, as well as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, are viewed as two of the top coaching candidates in this coaching carousel. However, with the Lions suffering a divisional round exit while giving up 45 points, some have changed their thoughts on Glenn becoming a head coach.

Jets fans seem more on the fence about the team hiring Glenn as their next coach. They pointed out how bad he did on Saturday and some think it would be like re-hiring Robert Saleh.

"We're hiring Robert Saleh 2.0 The Jets franchise is not real," Audacy's Rami Lavi tweeted.

"Todd Bowles 2.0," a fan said.

"Didn’t he just give up 44 points in a playoff game?" another fan said.

"Of course we pick the worst candidate of all," one fan commented.

Many Jets fans still believe Glenn is one of the best candidates out there and that he would be a great fit to become the next coach. He helped the Lions have their best season in franchise history despite dealing with several injuries.

Here's how some fans showed their support for Glenn.

"Would be shocked if the Jets let him out of the building without agreeing," a fan wrote.

"The best HC candidate. He should be the most sought after coach," a fan said.

"If I'm the Jets - I don't let him leave the building without hiring him," one fan wrote.

The New York Jets have interviewed many head coaching candidates including Aaron Glenn

Ron Rivera during Washington Commanders v New York Jets - Source: Getty

The New York Jets have been busy in their coaching search. Since the offseason began, they've spoken to or have interviewed at least 10 different candidates.

Here are the coaches that the Jets have interviewed for their coaching vacancy: Joe Brady, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn Brian Griese, Vance Joseph, Josh McCown, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Blank, Steven Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich, Mike Vrabel, Darren Rizzi, Mike Locklsey, Joe Whitt Jr. and Jeff Hafley.

Vrabel accepted the New England Patriots' coach vacancy and Ulbrich was hired as Atlanta's next defensive coordinator.

The Jets didn't request or have an interview with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, as he said he wasn't interested in being hired as their next coach.

