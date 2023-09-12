"Desperate times call for desperate measures" - this is what fans think the New York Jets are now leaning on after losing Aaron Rodgers in his team debut.

When the one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time MVP joined the Jets vis trade from the Green Bay Packers in April, many fans saw this as the end of their struggles - only for it to go all wrong in one play.

Rodgers sustained a possible ankle injury after being sacked by Leonard Floyd during the Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills. He was eventually ruled out of the rest of the game, and Connor Hughes later reported that he could be out for a signifiant amount of time, potentially necessitating a stopgap:

Fans believe New York Jets will negotiate with Tom Brady

But fans have apparently been so burnt out by Zach Wilson's past struggles that they think there is only one good option out there to replace Aaron Rodgers: Tom Brady. They took to X to dare Gang Green to put out feelers for the 22-season legend:

What Tom Brady said during his homecoming

In all likelihood, however, Tom Brady is unlikely to return to football ever again, given he is pushing 46 and would have been coming off the first losing season of his career had de decided to continue. But the seven-time Super Bowl champion is not done giving back to the sport, from his impending FOX analyst gig to his current minority stake in the Raiders.

And on Sunday, Brady garnered much media attention by returning to Gillette Stadium for a halftime ceremony - he spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Standing before the crowd, he said:

“I was so fortunate to be drafted here two decades ago, 23 years to be exact, not even knowing where New England was on the map. And not that we put it on the map, but I think a lot more people in the U.S. know where the New England Patriots play.

“Nobody 23 years ago would imagine that this journey would bring us here today. We dealt with whatever came our way. We dealt with a lot of adversities, and it toughened us up. And we as a team represented you guys every time we took the field.”

The Patriots also announced that Brady would be inducted into their Hall of Fame in June 2024. After that, the main Hall of Fame will surely be his next destination.