Jets' Garrett Wilson drops honest take on Justin Fields after Aaron Rodgers' failed stint

New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson will be working with a new quarterback in the 2025 campaign after the team released Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The Jets, under new coach Aaron Glenn, are projected to start Justin Fields after signing him in March.
Amid New York's first OTA workout session, Wilson shared some thoughts about playing with Fields. He also talked about how he watched tapes from when the quarterback was with the Chicago Bears, thinking, "I would've caught that."
Wilson added that he believes Fields is better than what most people think of the quarterback.
"I know exactly what he can do," Wilson said on Thursday, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "Now the world's gotta see it."
Wilson also recalled the time he wanted out of the Jets when Rodgers was spearheading the team's offense. However, he changed his mind to see what the future holds with a new-look system.
"I want to be part of something special," Wilson said. "I don't think a whole bunch of individuals makes something special. There's a way you go about business when you love what you do."
Last season, when Fields played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he recorded 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception and five rushing TDs. The quarterback mainly served as the backup to Russell Wilson but started six games, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record at the start of the campaign.
Garrett Wilson has recorded three seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards
The New York Jets drafted Garrett Wilson at No. 10 in 2022. In each of his three seasons with the franchise, the wide receiver has recorded 1,000+ receiving yards. He aims to continue that streak in his fourth year while working closely with Fields.
The 2024 season was the most productive for Wilson, as he posted 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns on 101 receptions. However, the Jets finished with a dismal 5-12 record, failing to make the playoffs.
Notably, New York has not made the postseason since 2010. However, Wilson and Co. will look to end the drought next season.
