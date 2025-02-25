Jets GM Darren Mougey drops update on Davante Adams’ situation amid rumors of WR’s exit with Aaron Rodgers

All eyes are on the New York Jets this offseason as they navigate one of the more unique situations in the NFL. The Jets found their next coach entering the offseason, bringing in former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Days after landing Glenn, the first-year coach and the Jets front office got to work. The team announced their decision to part ways with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers after two seasons, leaving them with another question to answer in their receiving corps.

The Jets brought in veteran wideout Davante Adams to pair with his quarterback on the Green Bay Packers, giving up a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Rodgers on his way out, many were left to wonder if Adams would follow. On Tuesday, New York's general manager Darren Mougey offered an update on Adams' situation with the team.

Darren Mougey didn't touch on specifics but told reporters that Adams remains part of the team.

The wide receiver appeared in 14 games last season, suiting up for the Jets in 11 games. He finished the year with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.

Davante Adams linked to trade with AFC North contender

Davante Adams has been linked to numerous trades since the start of the offseason and could be moved ahead of the 2025 season. Adams showed he has plenty of value left to offer a number of contending teams in need of a difference-maker out wide.

On Feb. 17, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport linked Adams to an AFC North contender: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are expected to add a second proven receiver to their wideout group alongside Zay Flowers, who eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2024. Baltimore made one of last offseason's defining moves, adding future Hall-of-Fame running back Derrick Henry alongside Lamar Jackson.

Bringing in Davante Adams to bolster their offense could be a move that finally puts Baltimore over the top as a Super Bowl contender in 2025. His price tag could also be relatively cheap for a Jets team looking to maximize the value of their movable assets this offseason.

