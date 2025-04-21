Jets GM Darren Mougey refuses to acknowledge Aaron Rodgers' latest comments on Aaron Glenn

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey made clear on Monday that he will not be answering any questions relating to former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about the franchise and head coach Aaron Glenn.

"Darren Mougey on Aaron Rodgers' comments, said he just wants to talk about the NFL Draft today." NFL analyst Zack Rosenblatt detailed in a post on X.

Last week, Rodgers appeared on the popular Pat McAfee Show and outlined what the process of his release was by the Jets. Rodgers indicated that he flew across the country to meet with the Jets about the possibility of extending his contract or potentially moving in a different direction.

While Rodgers believed that the conversation would be a long one or a multiple hour visit, the meeting with Glenn only lasted about 15 minutes according to Rodgers.

"And I think we're gonna have this long conversation... And 20 seconds in, he goes -- I'm talking to the GM about something, and he leans to the edge of his seat and goes, 'Are you sure you wanna play football?' And I go, 'Yeah, I'm interested.' And he says, 'We're going in a different direction at quarterback.'."

As Rodgers later noted on the show, he was not surprised about the Jets wanting to go in a different direction. However, he was surprised about why the meeting could not have taken place on a call if this were the blunt direction they were going in and there was no conversation to truly be had.

Although no official statement has been released by the Jets on the matter, it is not a great look for the Jets and Glenn if Rodgers comments are true. Yes, Rodgers is a controversial figure around the NFL, however, he is also one of the greatest QB's of all time and deserving of more respect than he received by the Jets organization if the comments are true.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025?

On the same episode of the show, Rodgers detailed how he has been dealing with serious family situations since the end of the 2024 campaign, something that has delayed his process of signing with an NFL team.

However, the media appearance did make it sound as though Rodgers still had interest in playing football in 2025. At this time, it appears as though his most likely opportunity to play would be for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he recently had a throwing session with new WR DK Metcalf and visited the team facilities as well.

