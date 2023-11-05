Many NFL fans in the league would love to see Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams reunited after they connected to such an exceptional degree with the Green Bay Packers. A year before the quarterback left Wisconsin, the wide receiver went to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

Since then, things have soured in the entertainment capital for the wide receiver. Derek Carr was allowed to move on and join the New Orleans Saints. And this season has been a wash, so much so that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after their loss last week that sank them to a 3-5 record.

Both of them were fired on Tuesday, October 31st in the night. The timing of the call might have had an effect on why Davante Adams could not be reunited with Aaron Rodgers at the New York Jets. Because an ESPN report makes it clear that they tried to get the wide receiver to reunite with his former quarterback.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said,

"We made a lot of calls on a lot of different positions. But it takes two to tango. We made a lot of calls, but we didn't get a lot of deals done."

Aaron Rodgers may have missed reuniting with Davante Adams by a whisker

One of the deals he could have been referring to involved acquiring Davante Adams from the Raiders. When the Jets reached out to Las Vegas, they were categorical in their refusal to let the six-time Pro-Bowler wie receiver leave. But the coach and the general manager who made that decision were gone after the trade deadline had closed in the afternoon.

If they had been fired earlier in the day or even right after the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, the picture could have looked a lot different. As it stands, Aaron Rodgers will not have a weapon of the caliber of Adams on the other side of Garrett Wilson, if he returns for this season.

Anyone who saw Davante Adams after the loss to the Lions would have known that he was frustrated. He angrily threw his helmet down for everyone to see and later said that Las Vegas needed to make "some sort of change."

Well, they did fire the head coach and that is a significant change. But it introduces even more volatility for the Raiders. A jump to the Jets to meet Aaron Rodgers might have been the best solution for him, but it did not come to pass.