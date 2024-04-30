Jets GM provides Aaron Rodgers injury update at post-NFL Draft presser

Aaron Rodgers shocked the world in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. At least his Achilles did when it forced him out of the game and, eventually, the season. However, despite the setback, the quarterback teased an earlier-than-expected return during the season. It never happened, but it appears that his return is seemingly all but set in stone.

According to Jets reporter Rich Cimini on Twitter, an interview with Jets GM Joe Douglas gave an update on the quarterback. According to Douglas, Rodgers is "slinging the ball as well as ever." He also said that he was "moving around well."

With training camp still three months away, there's little rush for the team to stress his Achilles to its limits, but it appears that the quarterback's recovery is deep into the back nine.

Aaron Rodgers gets clipped by Jordan Love-esque Deja Vu in 2024 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers at Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New York Jets

Some believe the quarterback could have played in 2023 had the Jets managed to stay alive in the playoff race long enough. However, while putting on a competitive showing into November, Zach Wilson flamed out to the disdain of Jets fans.

Heading into the NFL Draft, it was clear that the team needed a new face to back up Aaron Rodgers, but it was unclear how far the team would go.

Some urged the team with the 10th overall pick to throw caution with Rodgers' emotions to the wind and draft their next quarterback of the future. They refused to do that, instead opting to trade their 10th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings, who promptly drafted J.J. McCarthy.

While they avoided getting a premium quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft, they did throw a dart at the dartboard in the fifth round. Jordan Travis was selected 171st overall.

With the selection, the Jets dipped a toe in the replacement strategy without going all-in, appearing to attempt to walk the fine line between irking Rodgers and also preparing for the future.

In addition to Travis, the team traded Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos and replaced him with Tyrod Taylor. Taylor, who is no stranger to playing football in New York State (five total years of experience between the Giants and Bills), completes his metaphorical New York punch card with his addition to the team.

With Aaron Rodgers seemingly on track to start in 2024 for Take Two of the 2023 season, it is clear the team wanted a different backup plan in place. Will they need it?