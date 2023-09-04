Jets GM reveals Aaron Rodgers’s first reaction to media attention over $35,000,000 paycut

Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to the Big Apple this offseason dominated the headlines. The four-time league MVP made it known that he wanted to be a member of the New York Jets in March. He got his wish in April when the trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets became complete.

A major hurdle was the contract he signed with Green Bay that would've taken the Jets well over the cap. However, Rodgers restructured the deal that saw the quarterback take over a $35 million paycut in a contract extension with New York.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas made an appearance on the 'Green Light with Chris Long' podcast. Douglas explained Aaron Rodgers' initial reaction to the media over the contract:

“There were a few discussions leading up to the break after OTAs. But when we got back from training camp, it was like, let’s get this thing done. It’s almost like you wanna celebrate with some kinda major press clipping."

Douglas added:

"But Aaron’s just like, we’re good man, it’s good. But again, it’s really emblematic of his time here. He’s been an authentic, genuine, selfless teammate and that was a big example of it.”

The 39-year-old signed a two-year, $75 million extension in hopes of leading the New York Jets to a Super Bowl. Rodgers will have plenty of help offensively with running backs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall in the backfield.

Former Packers teammates Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb add familiarity to the wide receiver room. New York is looking to make the playoffs after a 7 - 10 season in 2022.

Rodgers is an upgrade over Zach Wilson, who will now back up the Super Bowl winner this season.

Who will Aaron Rodgers and the Jets face in Week 1 of the 2023 season?

Aaron Rodgers will make his regular-season debut at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football against their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Like the Jets star, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been in the news this offseason.

Allen is the Madden 24 cover athlete and is in a rumored relationship with actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Both teams split their two matchups last season with the home team winning each game. We'll see if Rodgers can get his first win against Buffalo since Week Four of the 2018 season with the Packers on Sept. 11th.