  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jets HC Aaron Glenn reveals bold decision for Justin Fields and starters for preseason opener vs Packers

Jets HC Aaron Glenn reveals bold decision for Justin Fields and starters for preseason opener vs Packers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 07, 2025 18:12 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Aaron Glenn is not afraid to let his starters play in the preseason as his first year as the New York Jets' head coach kicks off.

Ad

Glenn spoke to the media recently, and according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, confirmed he'll let quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the starters play this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This offseason, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract to serve as their presumptive starting quarterback. Glenn likely wants to get the young Fields some extra snaps ahead of the preseason as he prepares to lead the Jets for the entirety of their 2025 campaign as their starting quarterback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fields signed the new deal after having started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 in place of the injured Russell Wilson. Fields performed amicably, so much so that there was speculation as to whether or not Pittsburgh would keep Fields at the helm despite Wilson returning to healthy form.

Ad

In that span, Fields went 4-2 as a starter and finished the 2024 season with 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, Fields rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.

With Fields now taking the place of Aaron Rodgers as the Jets' starting quarterback, it will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old leads the New York offense alongside Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Jets look to bounce back from failed Aaron Rodgers experiment

NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers in hopes of a "win-now" culture within the organization back in 2023. Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the season. Upon his return in 2024, despite being fully healthy and having the Jets acquire former Green Bay Packers-favorite target Davante Adams, the Jets were still unable to produce as expected.

Ad

When it was all said and done, New York finished their 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record, again missing out on the playoffs. New York was unable to compete with the likes of the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills within their division.

Now, after having moved on from Rodgers and Adams, and signing Glenn and Fields to lead the charge in 2025, New York is hoping to kick off the beginning of a rebuild that will potentially lead to a serious playoff push. New York opens its regular season on September 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications