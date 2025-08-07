Jets HC Aaron Glenn reveals bold decision for Justin Fields and starters for preseason opener vs Packers

Aaron Glenn is not afraid to let his starters play in the preseason as his first year as the New York Jets' head coach kicks off.Glenn spoke to the media recently, and according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, confirmed he'll let quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the starters play this Saturday against the Green Bay Packers in their first preseason game.This offseason, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract to serve as their presumptive starting quarterback. Glenn likely wants to get the young Fields some extra snaps ahead of the preseason as he prepares to lead the Jets for the entirety of their 2025 campaign as their starting quarterback. Fields signed the new deal after having started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 in place of the injured Russell Wilson. Fields performed amicably, so much so that there was speculation as to whether or not Pittsburgh would keep Fields at the helm despite Wilson returning to healthy form.In that span, Fields went 4-2 as a starter and finished the 2024 season with 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. On the ground, Fields rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns. With Fields now taking the place of Aaron Rodgers as the Jets' starting quarterback, it will be interesting to see how the 26-year-old leads the New York offense alongside Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.Jets look to bounce back from failed Aaron Rodgers experimentNFL: New York Jets Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers in hopes of a &quot;win-now&quot; culture within the organization back in 2023. Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the season. Upon his return in 2024, despite being fully healthy and having the Jets acquire former Green Bay Packers-favorite target Davante Adams, the Jets were still unable to produce as expected.When it was all said and done, New York finished their 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record, again missing out on the playoffs. New York was unable to compete with the likes of the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills within their division.Now, after having moved on from Rodgers and Adams, and signing Glenn and Fields to lead the charge in 2025, New York is hoping to kick off the beginning of a rebuild that will potentially lead to a serious playoff push. New York opens its regular season on September 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.