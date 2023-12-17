“Robert Saleh needs to be fired": Jets HC faces backlash from fans for questionable decisions vs Dolphins

Things didn't go well for Robert Saleh and the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets suffered a 30-0 loss to their division rivals, the Miami Dolphins, to fall to 5-9.

Even without Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard, the Dolphins were able to cruise past the hopeless Jets. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in the game because of hydration issues, according to reports. Nevertheless, backup Trevor Siemian couldn't get anything going for the Jets offense, either.

Perhaps one of the most disappointing moments for the New York Jets was when they miserably failed to convert a fake punt in the first half. They direct-snapped the ball to safety Ashtyn Davis, but the Dolphins were right on top of the play, resulting in a loss of a yard. This happened early in the game and gave Miami great field position on its ensuing drive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN sports personality Mike Greenberg tweeted that if he were on the Jets defense, he'd be "ready to punch somebody" for the costly decision.

Expand Tweet

NFL fans react to Robert Saleh's decision to go for a fake punt in the first half

Following the poorly executed fake punt, fans roasted New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on X.

Here's how fans on social media reacted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Jets and Robert Saleh took Zach Wilson out against Miami Dolphins

Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was pulled from the game in the first half.

He completed 4 of 11 passes for 26 yards. Wilson was reportedly pulled out of the game with a head injury. The Jets didn't rule Wilson out with a concussion, just a head injury, and he never returned.

Expand Tweet

The loss eliminated the Jets from the playoffs. This marks the 13th straight season that they have failed to make the postseason, which is the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports.