Jets HC Robert Saleh reportedly plays 1v1 basketball against draft prospect to test competitiveness

There have been reports that New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has competed in basketball games with visiting prospects to get a feel for their competitive spirit.

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks recently visited the Jets facility and shared a photo of a basketball hoop in the conference room. Every prospect seems to have the option to play Saleh in a pickup game so the staff can gage their competitiveness. Everyone calls their own fouls, and the game goes to 11 points.

Fun fact I was told: the Jets staff does indeed have a basketball hoop in their conference room at One Jets Drive

Robert Saleh has been trying to change the culture of the New York Jets since becoming their head coach last season. He's only entering his second season with the Jets, but Saleh seems to be using some new, unorthodox drills with his draft prospects.

New York finished 4-13 in Saleh's first season with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. From the outside, the season seems like a complete failure.

A closer look reveals several changes to the way the team functions. For one, they doubled their win total from the previous season. It was still only four wins, but it's an improvement.

Their 2021 draft class was one of the better ones in recent history. The jury is still out on Zach Wilson as the future quarterback, but they picked up guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, receiver Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter.

All three look like future stars.

As far as being competitive, that doesn't seem to be an issue for the team now. Maybe it's because Robert Saleh pushes his players to see just how competitive they are. Either way, he has the Jets in a position to be a team to watch over the next three or four seasons.

Who will the New York Jets select in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

After recording only four wins in 2021, New York ended up with the fourth pick in the upcoming draft.

It's the second straight year the team has picked in the first five positions, picking Zach Wilson second overall last year. They also have the 10th pick from the Seattle Seahawks, giving them two top-ten picks.

New York doesn't need a quarterback and the top two edge-rushers will likely be gone within the first three picks. The offensive line seemed like the right path in the first round and Evan Neal from Alabama seems like the obvious choice as the first lineman taken in the draft.

The 10th pick seems a bit less predictable. New York could bring in another starting receiver to take pressure off the edge. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive lineman Jordan Davis could all be in play and if all three are still available, Davis is the best option as the best athlete available.

