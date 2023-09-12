Jets HC Robert Saleh wants Aaron Rodgers to stick around and whip up conspiracy theories during injury layoff

Aaron Rodgers' debut season with the New York Jets lasted only four snaps. The veteran quarterback, who created the biggest buzz around the New York team in a lifetime, won't be available for the remainder of 2023 due to an Achilles injury suffered in the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills.

After so much hype generated around the Jets due to Rodgers' presence, his injury was catastrophic for the team, especially because they're going to start Zach Wilson for the next few weeks. But head coach Robert Saleh made his wish clear on Tuesday during an interview: he wants Aaron Rodgers to be close to the team, even if it's just to... share conspiracy theories?

"Oh, heck yeah. His presence alone, his voice, his words - shoot, his stories, his conspiracy theories, all of this is good, you know? He's an unbelievable human being, he's got such thoughtful insights, he's a pleasure to be around. His presence is not only welcomed, but wanted"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery, ending his 2023 season.

It's a devastating start for the season that, many hoped, would end the 12-year playoff drought that the Jets are suffering, which is the longest streak in the league. The last time they made it to the postseason, they were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

At least New York fans had something to rejoice on Monday, as Zach Wilson led an unlikely overtime win over the division rivals Buffalo Bills, one of the favorites to win the AFC and go to the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.