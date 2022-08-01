"Too much of anything is a bad thing" - Jets HC Robert Saleh critical of league's new safety protocol for NFL players at training camp

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is all for player safety, but he is not a fan of the latest NFL protocol introduced this off-season. Guardian caps are a soft-shell helmet cover that provides added head protection during practice sessions.

The NFL mandate only applies to certain players, including offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and tight ends. They are considered to be the positions with the highest risk of head injury.

But Saleh is not overly convinced and has made his feelings clear during a recent press conference. The Jets HC said:

"I think the spirit of it all is really good. It's got great benefits ... but I do think there's a balance in everything, right? Too much of anything is a bad thing."

Saleh continued:

"I do think because of the soft blow, it's kind of lending the players to use their heads a little bit more. I do think the first time when they take it off — anybody who has played football knows the first time you take your helmet off or you hit with the helmet or you have a collision, there's a shock."

The Jets HC added a further note of caution:

"I do think that if you're waiting until the first game for that shock to happen ... I don't know, time will tell. It's just interesting with those Guardian Caps and what exactly are we trying to accomplish."

An interesting perspective on the matter from the head coach. As to whether this will be backed by science or the players remains to be seen.

Are guardian caps new to the NFL and why have they been introduced?

As the world continues to develop a better understanding of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the NFL was forced to act. They have been left with little option but to place a greater empathsis on player safety. Cynical NFL fans have a different perspective on this. They point to the billions of dollars in compensation paid to former players as the real motivating factor.

Guardian caps are certainly not a recent innovation, even in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars experimented with their use during practice sessions last season. Most NFL players will already be accustumed to the equipment, as they have been a regular feature in the NCAA for many years.

While Saleh may not be a fan, the response from the players was overwhelmingly positive. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver commented:

“You really don’t feel it. The only thing that’s weird is when you watch film they tend to slide up and it looks crazy on film. Other than that they aren’t bad.”

Oliver has previous experience with the new headgear from his days at the University of Houston. Perhaps Saleh's views will change over time, but improved player safety should always be championed.

