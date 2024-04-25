Jets insider calls out Peyton Manning for his “lazy” judgment on Zach Wilson's failure with the Jets

A Zach Wilson trade was expected, but the Denver Broncos weren't really the most probable suitor for the young quarterback before the deal became official. While there are clear signs that Sean Payton's team is looking to upgrade the quarterback position, to say that Wilson doesn't fix their problems would be an understatement.

Even though he's a former second-overall pick, the cold, hard truth is that Zach Wilson was never supposed to go that high. He was never a great prospect: no matter how much the Jets failed to give him a great offense around him to aid his development, you can't develop your potential if there isn't any.

After Peyton Manning, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, said that Wilson failed to become a good quarterback due to the franchise's problems, Jets beat writer Rich Cimini fired back at the former quarterback: it was more about the player and less about the team.

Why did the Jets let go of Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets and Zach Wilson finally went their separate ways. The franchise lost confidence in the quarterback, and he has lost confidence in himself.

It's common practice in the league for first-round quarterbacks to be granted patience for their development, with teams usually giving them three years to fulfill their potential. However, Wilson's situation is unique because the team has a championship-caliber defense, and his play had been awful since he took over New York's offense in 2021.

They even traded for a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers last year so as not to waste any more time. That could've told you everything you needed to know.

Can Zach Wilson become the starter for the Broncos?

There's a good chance we'll see the quarterback starting at some point this season - that is, if Denver does the expected thing and doesn't reach for a quarterback in the first round.

They only have Wilson for a year on his rookie deal, so at some point, they'll need to learn what they have on the roster. But once he gets into the field, he'll remind everyone why he spends so much time on the bench.