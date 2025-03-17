Jets insider drops update on Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner’s future contract values after new free agency deals

New York Jets NFL insider for 'The Athletic' Zack Rosenblatt believes that star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive back Sauce Gardner will earn around $30 million per season in their subsequent contracts.

On Monday, while replying to his post regarding the latest free agency signings on X (formerly Twitter), Rosenblatt made clear that market trends - specifically the new deals by Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins and Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. - would seem to put both star Jets players around that $30 million per season value.

"By the time the #Jets (eventually) pay Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, they both should land in the range of $30 million per season. Tee Higgins just got slightly under 30 (and Wilson has been better/more productive) and Derek Stingley just got 30."

As Rosenblatt alluded, Higgins and Stingley recently signed major long-term contract extensions with their respective clubs.

Higgins signed a four-year $115 million extension with the Bengals, while Stingley inked a three-year $90 million deal with the Texans.

Will Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner Earn $30 Million Per Season In Next Contracts?

Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner have been among the best at their respective positions since entering the league in the 2022 season. Gardner was selected No. 4 overall, while Wilson was picked No. 10 overall, both by the Jets and in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Since entering the league, both players have been consistent. While Wilson finished last season with 101 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, Gardner registered 49 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack and one interception against opposing wide receivers.

Despite Rosenblatt's claims, Wilson and Gardner are expected to receive much less than $30 million per season in their following deals, per popular sports contract and financial company Spotrac.

At this time, Spotrac projects Garrett Wilson's market value to be a three-year contract worth $69,690,801 with an average annual value of $23,230,267. Instead of comparing to Higgins, the company projects Wilson closer to the $70 million value of Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman Jr.

Meanwhile, Spotrac anticipates Sauce Gardner's market value to be a three-year $64,980,795 deal, resulting in $21,660,265 per season. Instead of Stingley, Gardner is seen as closer to the financial level of Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander in terms of annual value.

