Jets insider grills Shedeur Sanders for going mute on being QB3 for Browns despite Joe Flacco's benching

The Cleveland Browns changed quarterbacks on Wednesday. But Shedeur Sanders remains a backup. Dillon Gabriel was promoted to starter in place of Joe Flacco after a 1-3 start for the 41-year-old veteran; he was the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart since the end of training camp.In recent weeks, there has been considerable expectation among Browns fans for Sanders to take over as the starter. However, the team clearly values Gabriel more. He was taken two rounds before the former Colorado quarterback and established himself as the primary backup for Flacco after the trade of Kenny Pickett.When news broke about Gabriel becoming the starter, reporters quickly assembled around Shedeur's locker to hear his thoughts on the situation. Instead of talking, he pantomimed answers. Ultimately, his actions created even more controversy around him, and he was harshly criticized by Connor Hughes, a beat reporter from the New York Jets:&quot;This is the show teams knew they were getting and among the reasons he plummeted&quot;Flacco's benching does not change the situation of Shedeur Sanders with the franchise. The veteran will now be the official backup for Gabriel, while Shedeur will serve as the emergency third quarterback.Kevin Stefanski declines to answer why Joe Flacco remains ahead of Shedeur Sanders on depth chartBrowns fans were confused about the situation. Flacco, a 41-year-old veteran, was listed as the backup, while a rookie remains out of the picture. Reporters asked Kevin Stefanski why Shedeur Sanders was not promoted to No. 2 quarterback, but he declined to answer objectively:“I know the quarterback position gets quite a bit of scrutiny, I understand that,” Stefanski said. “But this is about our entire team playing better.&quot;The quarterback position has been a revolving door for the franchise. Since Stefanski became the head coach in 2020, no less than 11 quarterbacks have started at least a game for Cleveland. Gabriel is set to become the 12th.As for Shedeur Sanders, if Stefanski decided to change his quarterback midway through a game, he could only enter the contest if both Gabriel and Flacco are ruled out through injury.