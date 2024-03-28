Jets insider shuts down reports of 'heated conversation' between Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson at NFL meetings

No, Robert Saleh did not lose his temper at the annual league meetings.

It has been heavily speculated (and even spread around) that owner Woody Johnson has been growing frustrated at his head coach's inability to end the franchise's historic playoff drought. And on Tuesday's episode of Around the NFL, Colleen Wolfe claimed that the two exchanged strong words:

"At the owners meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody and Robert Saleh. To the point where it was a little awkward… Who knows, it could have been about anything."

But according to SNY's Connor Hughes, it did not actually happen:

He would later add that if it did happen, then it would be very uncharacteristic of Saleh, who is known for his coolness on the field:

Robert Saleh acknowledges Jets' pressure to succeed amidst continuation of Aaron Rodgers era

Sticking to the league meetings, Robert Saleh also addressed the New York Jets' long stretch of futility, and how it had to end. He said:

"When you lose, you're a loser. I suck, [GM Joe Douglas] sucks, we all suck. It goes with the territory, but the best thing we can do is put our heads down and go to work. All the feel-good stuff for the offseason doesn't matter. We've got to win football games, and when we win football games all the narratives will change."

Last season was supposed to be the beginning of the change, when the team traded for multiple-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to much media fanfare. But then he snapped his Achilles tendon just four snaps into his first game with them, and they unraveled. But the pressure is the same, according to the head coach:

"The pressure's already max-elevated from Year 1 to wherever. There's always pressure to win. Obviously, we're all disappointed with the way things worked out a year ago, but I don't think anyone's confidence is shook."

The Jets have since undergone yet another roster revamp. Mike Williams, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers, joins former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Rodgers' ex-teammate Allen Lazard.

And veteran offensive tackle Tyron Smith has joined the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract, while Morgan Moses and John Simpson cross over from Baltimore.

On the defensive side, sack leader Bryce Huff has departed for the Philadelphia Eagles, creating a hole beside CJ Mosley and Jermaine Johnson II. Jadeveon Clowney had been mooted as a potential replacement, but opted for a Carolina homecoming with the Panthers.